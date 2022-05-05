KEITH WHITTON, ELIJAY

Rep. Greene seeks to distract from support of insurrection

Marjorie Taylor Greene supported the insurrection on Jan. 6 and advocated martial law. She cannot deny it (too much proof), but she will try and distract us with statements like Satan is running Christian churches because Christians are trying to help migrants.

MTG must be on personal terms with the devil to know what the devil is up to. However, that is beside the point. MTG actually believes voters have short attention spans and are nitwits. I believe she thinks we like politicians “who tell it like it is.”

I, for one, do not like that since, inevitably, it is baseless claims meant to distract the voter and rile people up.

What actually has MTG done for our country? I don’t remember; I can’t recall.

JUDITH MOLIK, BUFFALO, N.Y.

Registering and voting shouldn’t be that automatic

The article about automatic voter registration at driver’s license application or renewal states that advocates of the system recommend that the person does not have to think about registering to vote. Isn’t that special. Do they also recommend that the person not have to think about whom to vote for come election time?

BILL CEMBOR, SANDY SPRINGS