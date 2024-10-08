EDWARD A. WATKINS, AVONDALE ESTATES

Georgians should not fear Trump’s revenge

As Georgians, there are two choices: we can either back Donald Trump, or we’ll reap more of his wrath. Remember, Trump always gets his payback.

Unfortunately, Trump has clearly shown his utter contempt for our state, specifically. Many people here are quite familiar with Trump’s revenge — just ask our principled Gov. Brian Kemp. Principles seem to elude Trump. So, it’s our duty as the GOP’s old guard to clean our own house and make our party great again.

Any older Republican can tell you that if the legendary Reagan was alive, Ronald would take Donald to the metaphorical woodshed for his contemptible, childlike behavior. People in this country often buckle under threats from this sweet-scented, snake-oil salesman. Only, Georgians don’t take threats well.

So put yourself on notice, Mr. Trump: the people of Georgia don’t operate on fear, and we don’t need a high-chair tyrant in office.

LAWRENCE KLINE, HAPEVILLE