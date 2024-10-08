Opinion

Readers write

19 minutes ago

Fulton judge wrong about state’s abortion law

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney recently ruled the Supreme Court’s interpretations of liberty give a woman the right to control her body and a right to abortion, and that Georgia law regulating abortion cannot be enforced. (“Judge lifts state ban on abortion,” AJC, Oct. 1) Judge McBurney is both correct and incorrect. Certainly, a woman normally has the right to control her body. The situation changes when she becomes pregnant. Then, she must consider her well-being and the human growing in her womb.

Since Roe v. Wade, the abortion lobby has successfully changed the way we think and talk about pregnancy. In prior decades, when speaking to a pregnant woman, the phrase was “How are you and how is your baby?” The baby was considered a human creature, not a fetus. The term “fetus” dehumanized the baby carried by a pregnant woman.

EDWARD A. WATKINS, AVONDALE ESTATES

Georgians should not fear Trump’s revenge

As Georgians, there are two choices: we can either back Donald Trump, or we’ll reap more of his wrath. Remember, Trump always gets his payback.

Unfortunately, Trump has clearly shown his utter contempt for our state, specifically. Many people here are quite familiar with Trump’s revenge — just ask our principled Gov. Brian Kemp. Principles seem to elude Trump. So, it’s our duty as the GOP’s old guard to clean our own house and make our party great again.

Any older Republican can tell you that if the legendary Reagan was alive, Ronald would take Donald to the metaphorical woodshed for his contemptible, childlike behavior. People in this country often buckle under threats from this sweet-scented, snake-oil salesman. Only, Georgians don’t take threats well.

So put yourself on notice, Mr. Trump: the people of Georgia don’t operate on fear, and we don’t need a high-chair tyrant in office.

LAWRENCE KLINE, HAPEVILLE

