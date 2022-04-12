MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

Not surprised GOP senators voted against confirmation

No surprise nearly all the GOP would vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson -- she is not white, is a woman and was nominated by a Democrat.

Mitch McConnell and his good ‘ole boy bigots didn’t show us anything new -- they just were forced to do it on live TV. So, how will they claim the Democrats “stole the election” of Judge Jackson?

Let’s not forget that McConnell delayed Obama’s nominee for months (until they were assured the GOP could stack the Supreme Court). There’s no surprise there; if you can’t rig it, delay it or deny it – then complain about it.

I hope every person of color and every woman remembers what the despicable GOP did, and they vote accordingly in 2022 and 2024. White supremacists, bigots, voter suppressionists, woman-haters -- we know who you’ll vote for.

Those with ethics, morals, a sense of decency and a brain, remember the day and show the GOP you are sick and tired of their double standards and the “Big Lie” machine.

