ajc logo
X

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
41 minutes ago

College acceptance should be based on merit, not race

Maureen Downey is an advocate of affirmative action in the guise of preferential treatment of college applicants of color. My view is the opposite.

We are a merit-based society. The best athletes, scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, etc., advance and are rewarded with financial benefits and stature in society. This is not a zero-sum game. Everyone has the opportunity to participate based on their God-given talents, perseverance and dedication to their goals and objectives.

MLK said to judge the person by the quality of their character, not the color of their skin. We are a charitable nation. We have compassion for the oppressed and debilitated. That is part of the reason affirmative action began in the first place.

It has been almost 60 years since LBJ passed the Civil Rights Act. More than enough time for minorities to prove themselves in the marketplace. The onus for advancement is on the individual, family and dedication, not the institutions of higher learning or the organizations of the state, commerce or society.

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

MAGA Republicans are a danger to democracy

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband told police he wanted to break her kneecaps and send Democrats a message. The assault should send all voters a message – about the danger posed to America by the MAGA movement dominating the Republican Party.

MAGA Republicans seek to replace our democracy with a white supremacist, Christian nationalist government, or an authoritarian regime headed permanently by Donald Trump or someone like him. They will pretend to believe lies about “stolen” elections, intimidate voters at drop-boxes, spread antisemitic and other hate propaganda and commit actual violence to force their primitive, ultra-conservative agenda onto the civilized majority of Americans who want no part of it.

Due to the MAGA stranglehold on the GOP, a vote for any Republican is a vote against democracy and civilized norms of behavior. Inflation comes and goes, but if we lose our democracy, how will we get it back?

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

Editors' Picks

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’4h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s foes feeling impact of Jalen Carter’s return
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston’s allies clear way to back Jon Burns as House speaker
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Opinion: Big lottery winnings often slip through fingers
42m ago
Readers write
23h ago
Opinion/Solutions: Doctors prescribe healthy meals to keep patients out of the hospital
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
How to follow Georgia Election results and updates from the AJC
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top