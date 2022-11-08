JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

MAGA Republicans are a danger to democracy

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband told police he wanted to break her kneecaps and send Democrats a message. The assault should send all voters a message – about the danger posed to America by the MAGA movement dominating the Republican Party.

MAGA Republicans seek to replace our democracy with a white supremacist, Christian nationalist government, or an authoritarian regime headed permanently by Donald Trump or someone like him. They will pretend to believe lies about “stolen” elections, intimidate voters at drop-boxes, spread antisemitic and other hate propaganda and commit actual violence to force their primitive, ultra-conservative agenda onto the civilized majority of Americans who want no part of it.

Due to the MAGA stranglehold on the GOP, a vote for any Republican is a vote against democracy and civilized norms of behavior. Inflation comes and goes, but if we lose our democracy, how will we get it back?

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST