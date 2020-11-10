Readers Write

The AJC should tighten its editing processes, because the article, “Dems win decisively in Gwinnett races” (Metro, Nov. 5) let slip the real (doublethink) meaning of the Left’s code word, “Diversity,” in the article’s subtitle, “Younger and more diverse leaders flip balance of power.” The article notes, “Many of the Democratic winners are decades younger than the elected officials they’re replacing.” OK. But it goes on to state, “and every one of them is Black.” I completely support equality of representation for all races in our government, but “all Black” is NOT diverse; “more Black leaders” would have been a factual statement. In George Orwell’s novel “1984,” the author defines doublethink as “the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them,” and states, “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” AJC, please stop the corruption!

CHRIS KEISLING, ATLANTA