So my question is, has Trump sold us a uncollectible bill of goods or, by executive action, will he break the law and ignore the Constitution? I’m afraid we voted for the latter, or we’ve been hoodwinked. Either way, that’s what we’ve got.

BRAD FERGUSON, SANDY SPRINGS

Democrats are clueless as to why they lost

The outpouring of cluelessness from progressive pundits has been entertaining, but political commentator Michelle Goldberg really won the prize when she characterized her side as “the forces of liberal pluralism and basic civic decency.”

Smug feelings of cultural and intellectual superiority must eventually give way to the grim reality that years of misguided Democratic policies and a truly awful candidate make a demonstrable disaster like Donald Trump look like an acceptable alternative.

JAMES WILEY, DECATUR

Selfishness elevated to highest office

I’m not mad that President-elect Donald Trump won. I’m hurt that our higher ideals have been invalidated. Things such as being sensible, levelheaded and ethical in business. Being truthful. Showing understanding. Having empathy. Being accepting. Loving your neighbor. Respecting women. Showing generosity and basic human kindness.

Instead, we’ve elevated selfishness and being a bully to the highest office in the land. No, I’m not mad. I’m hurt.

JACOB DAVENPORT, COLLEGE PARK