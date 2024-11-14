Hoodwinked by promises Trump can’t deliver
President-elect Donald Trump made some significant promises in his campaign and rallies that would happen on Day 1 of his presidency, and he was pretty adamant about them. I believe the people who voted for him relied on these promises heavily.
Reading articles in the AJC indicates that most of what he promised is either illegal or would need to be changed by an act of Congress. The legal challenges would seem to be enough to grind government actions to a halt.
So my question is, has Trump sold us a uncollectible bill of goods or, by executive action, will he break the law and ignore the Constitution? I’m afraid we voted for the latter, or we’ve been hoodwinked. Either way, that’s what we’ve got.
BRAD FERGUSON, SANDY SPRINGS
Democrats are clueless as to why they lost
The outpouring of cluelessness from progressive pundits has been entertaining, but political commentator Michelle Goldberg really won the prize when she characterized her side as “the forces of liberal pluralism and basic civic decency.”
Smug feelings of cultural and intellectual superiority must eventually give way to the grim reality that years of misguided Democratic policies and a truly awful candidate make a demonstrable disaster like Donald Trump look like an acceptable alternative.
JAMES WILEY, DECATUR
Selfishness elevated to highest office
I’m not mad that President-elect Donald Trump won. I’m hurt that our higher ideals have been invalidated. Things such as being sensible, levelheaded and ethical in business. Being truthful. Showing understanding. Having empathy. Being accepting. Loving your neighbor. Respecting women. Showing generosity and basic human kindness.
Instead, we’ve elevated selfishness and being a bully to the highest office in the land. No, I’m not mad. I’m hurt.
JACOB DAVENPORT, COLLEGE PARK