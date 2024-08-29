Opinion

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

1 hour ago

Harris brings hope to ‘lost’ Republicans

We are at the greatest time of hope since Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s possible, but not certain, that Vice President Kamala Harris will defeat former President Donald Trump.

Like former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, I am a Republican who has been sold out, and I only have one chance to get rid of this cancer in what was my party.

Trump being elected by people who know better but let him laugh at them is a sign of being socially unwell.

He lost the 2020 election, tried to overturn it and got people killed. Now, he threatens a bloodbath if he loses again and plans to immediately start to deport good people we know who play important roles in our lives. It is depressing.

Harris is our only hope. Hope needs a lot of prayers, but she seems charged and ready. Republican members of Congress who supported the Trump scourge need to go. We need Georgia “blue” because “red” politicians hug someone who promises a bloodbath.

DAN SMITH, ALPHARETTA

Democrats accentuate identity groups

I chuckled at the claim that Georgia’s Democratic delegation to the Democratic National Convention was diverse (AJC, A-1, Aug. 25, “Ga. delegation at DNC mirrors voter diversity”).

The claim that including Blacks, Latinos, Asian Americans, Arabs, Native Americans and numerous LGBQT+ representatives proves their diversity actually shows the divisiveness and duplicity of the Democratic Party by dividing Americans into special racial and identity groups. Actual diversity would also include differing opinions on how the people of our country could come together to preserve our country and make it a better place for all of us to live.

Again, the AJC proves that the Democratic Party consists of disparate groups of people who are gathered together for mutual plunder. The core value of the Democratic Party is maximizing victimhood.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE

