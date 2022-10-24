New Georgia voting laws have increased the difficulty of obtaining absentee ballots, limited early voting and eliminated most drop boxes. These changes make voting more difficult for hourly workers, the elderly and those living in poverty, threatening democracy itself.

We voters have the power to correct these problems. By electing candidates with the courage and strength of character to undo these errors, we can make Georgia healthier, safer and more democratic for all our fellow citizens. Our vote has never been more important!

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE, JR., BERKELEY LAKE

Atlanta should purchase AMC to expand Grady Hospital

Here is a suggestion for the Atlanta Medical Center property: Atlanta (the city) should purchase this property from Wellstar Health System (or from whoever owns it).

Add it to Grady Hospital (through financing by public bonds if necessary) for additional bed capacity. Convert part of the current bed space at Grady into additional Level 1 trauma care capacity. Make the converted portion exceed the amount lost from AMC trauma care capacity.

In fact, the former trauma care space recently closed could simply be reactivated “under new ownership,” in addition to other new capacities to be built. This will require zero rezoning and negligible redevelopment issues. Police, fire and ambulance usage can continue.

Atlanta’s need here is totally apparent.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA