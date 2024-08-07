Either way, Woods does a disservice to any and all excellent Georgia students who would seek to earn college credit in high school for African American Studies.

JOHN H. MORROW JR., ATHENS

Sen. Beach wrong about Trump and other issues

Sen. Brandon Beach’s arguments to support Donald Trump are incorrect (“Georgians want a better economy and our nation safe again,” AJC, Aug. 2).

1. Inflation is not the result of failed Democratic leadership. Supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and the volatility of energy prices (Russia/Ukraine) caused inflation. And greedy CEOs and corporations are keeping prices high despite improvements in the supply chain. Remember, Trump was in power when the pandemic began. Further, Trump called Putin “genius” and “savvy” for invading Ukraine.

2. Wide-open borders aren’t the result of failed immigration policies but instead partially because of the Republican Senate’s failure to pass an immigration reform bill that had bipartisan support in the House.

3. Our country’s reputation started to fail worldwide during Trump’s presidency when white supremacy and alienation became rampant.

4. Diversity won’t elect Trump. As Trump proved in his interview last week, he has written off Black women since, according to Trump, they are not the ones who can determine their own racial identity.

LAURA KURLANDER, SANDY SPRINGS