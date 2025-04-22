Misguided tariffs set off global chaos
For years, Donald Trump falsely claimed that foreign countries pay tariffs. Tariffs are paid by the companies (usually American) that import products across our borders.
He falsely claims that tariffs won’t raise prices, even though the specific result of every tariff is an increase in the prices of foreign goods. Tariffs also allow domestic producers to raise their prices to consumers while remaining competitive.
Worst of all, he has a misguided belief, not shared by respected economists, that the mere fact that consumers in another country buy fewer products from us than we buy from them somehow means that the foreign government is cheating or subsidizing us. And his new tariffs use a nonsensical formula that grossly inflates tariffs on all countries.
One single person’s incoherent, ever-changing actions are causing enormous worldwide chaos, disruption and pain, hurtling us toward higher prices, depressed 401(k)s and a likely recession.
DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA
Don’t discount Trump’s deal-making
Is President Trump just praying his tariff policy will work? The stock market crashes one day and goes up another day, but it is not enough to make up for the losses.
The general public is concerned about their diminishing investments. In particular, retirees are scared and afraid they might not have enough time left to build their funds back up to pay for elderly care. Businesses large and small don’t know how to plan — will products be available and at what cost?
The Democrats are in a state of hopeful hysteria. They are trying desperately to talk down the tariffs, thinking this might be the policy that will get them back in the good graces of voters who left them for Trump’s promise of economic riches.
However, you cannot underestimate President Trump and his art of the deal. He just might pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat and strike deals with numerous countries, making trade fair again.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL
We’ll pay high price for neglecting green energy
After America had geared up for World War II, President Eisenhower warned of the “military-industrial complex” having too much influence. With dirty energy still accounting for three-quarters of energy production at a time, it is critical to transition to renewable energy, and dire warnings are overdue about the “fossil fuel-government collusion.”
Whether it is Trump’s “drill-baby-drill” or the failure of the government to insist on more green energy in the face of soaring energy demand, all the “net-zero” and green goals are receiving more lip service than action. After the oil/gas/coal actively misinformed the public about the dangers of climate change and then used money and lobbying to thwart climate action, America and the world face growing disasters from storms, rising seas, wildfires, etc., that will cost us all dearly. We pay double for our dirty addiction with tax incentives for fossil fuels and damages to our lives/property. Warnings were given and ignored. When will we ever learn?
JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA
