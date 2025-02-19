Left gets it wrong about Musk, DOGE
I get so tired of all the mischaracterization of Elon Musk. The claims are mostly wrong, if not all wrong, and are designed to create hate. “He is a money-grubbing billionaire” to “no one elected him” are just flat out wrong. I particularly found the claims that our “democracy is at risk” and “it is a coup” very inappropriate and extremely dangerous.
Musk was appointed by the duly elected president to review government spending at several major agencies, and what he found was truly alarming. I think those raising the fuss over it must benefit the most from all the waste and fraud he has found.
I praise the work of DOGE as something that has been needed for years. At the same time, the noise from the left of the political spectrum is the usual hate, racism and over-the-top idiotic claims designed only to spread fear and hate. They need to cool it with the rhetoric.
STEVE CRONON, CUMMING
We’re watching democracy being destroyed
The mob has taken over Washington and your country.
Beginning with Ronald Reagan, Republicans have preached about an evil and bloated government. Trump conned Republicans with promises to clean it up despite your government’s effectiveness. Now, the government is functionally a failure because of Trump’s takeover, intimidation and lawbreaking destruction.
Will his cult following recognize that they have been scammed with increased inflation and their benefits destroyed before it is too late? Frankly, I doubt it because his bombast keeps them emotionally high and utterly confused. So buckle up as we watch our democracy destroyed, world order lost, a planet approaching environmental disaster and our citizens’ welfare lost at the hands of corrupt billionaires and their henchmen.
If you doubt it, try reading the AJC instead of Trump’s social media lies. If you voted for him, be ashamed and join the chorus crying out for justice and reason.
JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA
Government streamlining was inevitable
Layoffs are painful for anyone affected. The private sector has been dealing with layoffs for well over 30 years, yet the public sector has skirted them as our governments continue to expand every year.
The private sector must analyze expenses, profit and potential growth and take action to deal with those dynamics. Now, we have an enormous and often inefficient government along with an annually ballooning national debt. Action must be taken to streamline and make our government more efficient. We finally have someone smart enough to expose those areas and an administration willing to take appropriate action.
GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO
