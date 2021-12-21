Tenure changes needed to get rid of incompetent professors
Hats off to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents for implementing changes to the post-tenure review process for university professors (”Report slams tenure review changes by university system,” News, Dec. 10).
Tenure is an archaic job-guarantee policy that makes it nearly impossible to fire incompetent professors. Tenure allows professors like my daughter had - who chronically showed up late to class, was rude to her students, and even fell asleep in class — to continue teaching and waste students’ time and money. What professors need is a fair process to determine whether they should keep their job — something most of us in the real world do not have. They have tenure; we have layoffs, downsizing, and plant closings.
BRUCE PEOPLES, ROSWELL
We all need to do our part to keep communities clean
I am writing this out of concern for our city and our state. I am appalled by the amount of roadside trash scattered all over our roads and in our neighborhoods. Even after Halloween, there are candy wrappers all over, indicating that even our children litter. Look at the school bus stops in the neighborhoods; they are riddled with trash school kids left behind.
How have we taught them growing up?
There are also beer cans, discarded empty water bottles, face masks, food bags and containers, etc., being thrown out of moving vehicles. Have you looked at the condition of the MARTA tracks inside? A lot of trash there as well.
Really, utter disrespect for anyone’s property.
I am asking our citizens to have more “frank” discussions with everyone in their household. It does not matter whether you are a tenant or property owner. We all have a part to play. We can do better.
LARRY CHARLES, STONE MOUNTAIN