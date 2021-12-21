I am writing this out of concern for our city and our state. I am appalled by the amount of roadside trash scattered all over our roads and in our neighborhoods. Even after Halloween, there are candy wrappers all over, indicating that even our children litter. Look at the school bus stops in the neighborhoods; they are riddled with trash school kids left behind.

How have we taught them growing up?

There are also beer cans, discarded empty water bottles, face masks, food bags and containers, etc., being thrown out of moving vehicles. Have you looked at the condition of the MARTA tracks inside? A lot of trash there as well.

Really, utter disrespect for anyone’s property.

I am asking our citizens to have more “frank” discussions with everyone in their household. It does not matter whether you are a tenant or property owner. We all have a part to play. We can do better.

LARRY CHARLES, STONE MOUNTAIN