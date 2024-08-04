Biden’s ‘last hurrah’ on court reform will go nowhere

We’ve seen political smoke screens before, but President Joe Biden’s most recent takes the cake. It’s based mostly on resentment of Supreme Court’s opinions that didn’t benefit Democrats. Democrats’ real heartburn came from former President Donald Trump’s placing three judges on the court, which most likely saved us from socialism.

The proposal won’t see the light of day. It’ll never get past the House. Biden knows that. This is just his last hurrah.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Trump has sown doubt about two pillars of democracy

In spite of MAGA hat-wearing rally crowds, it’s still probable that the majority of Republicans see themselves as traditional Republicans. Reasonable, if you will. It is to these folks that I pose the question: How do you square your belief in the principles of our Constitution while still supporting former President Donald Trump?

This is a man who attempted to subvert our 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, and who also incessantly denigrates our free press as “fake news.” Thus, he has sown doubt in millions of our citizens’ minds about these two pillars of our democracy. Folks believe our elections are rigged, and newspapers across the country are shuttering. It’s no exaggeration to say this fall’s election is less about issues than our democracy’s survival.

FRANK BRENNAN, ACWORTH

Give voters meaningful discourse, not debate-stage rhetoric

As a former Democrat turned independent, I believe it is crucial to address the lack of fairness and transparency within party leadership and the legacy media. All presidential candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., deserve the chance to address critical issues facing our country. The recent CNN presidential debate and the potential for a similar setup in the planned September debate are deeply concerning.

We’re tired of the same-old debate-stage rhetoric and need to hear clear policies addressing the $34 trillion national debt, endless wars, failing health and a hollowed-out middle class. It’s time to prioritize unity and meaningful discourse to pave the way for a brighter future for America. Let’s break out of the two-party bubble by seeking information from various sources, such as long-form interviews on YouTube and podcasts, to stay truly informed.

We owe it to ourselves and the democratic process to hear multiple voices if we expect to maintain our sovereignty and dignity as a democratic nation.

SANDRA GOLDI, ATLANTA

Base presidential choice on facts, not propaganda

Choosing a political candidate based on ethnicity or gender is akin to buying an out-of-date food item because you like the packaging. We must make our choice based on facts, not media-driven propaganda and innuendo. Forget epithets like “weirdo” or “threat to democracy,” and base your decision on the candidate’s performance.

What policies will the person you choose commit to, and how will they affect you and your family? Foreign policy, fiscal policy, immigration, crime and military preparedness all have a direct bearing on how we live in the near term and into the future.

So, make an informed, educated decision, not one based on emotion. Your choice is permanent. Remember the last time we voted with our hearts instead of our minds? Do we want the same outcome?

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA