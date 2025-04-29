The problems don’t all originate with the Palmetto hub. The problems lie with the individual branches and the ones who oversee them. I could have taken that letter to 17th Street 10 times in the amount of time it has taken this letter to go across town. I fully support President Trump’s proposed overhaul of the postal system to cut out the deadwood and get the post office back to running efficiently.

NOWELL BRISCOE, ATLANTA

Let’s demand sanity, morality from our leaders

In our globally connected world, rapid changes pose existential threats to us and our loved ones.

If deadly viruses can sweep through continents, is it sane that one incompetent, self-absorbed person can, with a stroke of the pen, cripple renowned scientific health research facilities (which we, with our tax money, have helped build up over decades)? Is it sane or moral for that one person to single-handedly declare war on environmentalism despite the known dangers of climate disaster? Is it sane or moral for that same intellectually and morally underdeveloped person to cause worldwide economic chaos through discredited economic policies?

This seat-of-the-pants decision-making and indifference to the lives of countless people is not working. We must pull together to reclaim our country by demanding sanity, intelligence, and morality from our leaders.

MARTHA L. MILLER, DECATUR

President has duty to enforce immigration laws

The AJC article “Some Georgia migrants flee rather than live in fear” (April 21) certainly makes it sound like the Trump administration is the bad guy for enforcing our immigration laws.

The “migrants” mentioned in the article entered the U.S. illegally. They broke the law when entering the country. Why is it so horrible for the president, who is charged with enforcing our laws, to seek the removal of people who entered the country illegally? Do our borders and laws mean nothing? President Trump was elected in large part to close the border and rectify the illegal immigration disaster that occurred under the Biden administration when millions upon millions of illegal immigrants came into the country.

A better title for this article would be simply “Trump is enforcing immigration laws.” This is exactly what he said he would do, and it’s his job.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA