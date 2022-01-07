It is appalling to see the Republican leadership of the Georgia State House of Representatives endorse reprehensible proposals that attempt to restrict and censor books in our schools, “Georgia GOP leader backs ‘obscenity’ legislation that echoes what she once opposed,” (News, Dec. 7). Trained as a journalist at the University of Georgia, Rep. Jan Jones knows better than to support this blatantly anti-American legislation that she once courageously opposed. Our legislators need to review the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which was written and often invoked in our nation’s better days to guarantee free speech in this country. Schoolchildren should be taught that “free speech” also means they also have a right to read any book. Even a casual reading of contemporary history — from totalitarian China to Nazi Germany to McCarthyism in America — suggests that book banning is a foolish and losing strategy to control a free-thinking citizenry.

Politicians should stay away from our schools and libraries.