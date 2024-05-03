Opinion

Readers write

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.
16 minutes ago

Digital generation says no to cubicles

Regarding the April 24 AJC article “Zombie office buildings await a new working world. Whatever that is”:

It’s reasonable to assume that this trend is not found only in Atlanta but also in cities across the United States. The coronavirus pandemic taught everyone, from students to chief executives, that a physical place is unnecessary to work (even if it might be more convenient).

As columnist Bill Torpy indicated, more people working remotely will lead to building owners struggling to fill up physical offices, which might not necessarily be bad.

As a high school senior, I’m not looking forward to spending my days in a cubicle doing office work and filling my time with meaningless water cooler talk. Furthermore, I’d like to look for jobs based on my skill set rather than my location.

As much as a physical location helps in communication, I hope the dwindling need for offices shows business owners that the newer generation of workers prefers digital means.

SEOHYUN PARK, SUWANEE

GWINNETT SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY

CLASS OF 2024

U.S. debt piles up from freebies

We don’t say no to anybody on financial matters. We have a generous Social Security System and Medicare. If you’re poor, we give you a check, housing, health care, and food assistance.

We have the best military in the world and freely give aid to our friends. It’s all wonderful stuff, but the red ink of debt is piling up. Eventually, “Easy Street” will turn into “Struggle Boulevard.”

Who will be the odd man out when this upcoming fiscal disaster comes? My guess is older adults. At some point, we will have to say no to some of this nonsense. I don’t see it changing until we are going over a cliff.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’1h ago

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Arrests top 2,000 as protests against Israel-Hamas war roil college campuses

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

With barely a mention of Trump, Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks a second term

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Democrats slam Kemp’s kibosh on full Medicaid expansion
The Latest

Credit: NYT

Democrats have to come to the center to get Georgian votes
11m ago
05/03 Mike Luckovich: Supportive taxidermy
11m ago
OPINION: Hard life lessons for the Class of 2024
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more