As columnist Bill Torpy indicated, more people working remotely will lead to building owners struggling to fill up physical offices, which might not necessarily be bad.

As a high school senior, I’m not looking forward to spending my days in a cubicle doing office work and filling my time with meaningless water cooler talk. Furthermore, I’d like to look for jobs based on my skill set rather than my location.

As much as a physical location helps in communication, I hope the dwindling need for offices shows business owners that the newer generation of workers prefers digital means.

SEOHYUN PARK, SUWANEE

GWINNETT SCHOOL OF MATHEMATICS, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY

CLASS OF 2024

U.S. debt piles up from freebies

We don’t say no to anybody on financial matters. We have a generous Social Security System and Medicare. If you’re poor, we give you a check, housing, health care, and food assistance.

We have the best military in the world and freely give aid to our friends. It’s all wonderful stuff, but the red ink of debt is piling up. Eventually, “Easy Street” will turn into “Struggle Boulevard.”

Who will be the odd man out when this upcoming fiscal disaster comes? My guess is older adults. At some point, we will have to say no to some of this nonsense. I don’t see it changing until we are going over a cliff.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS