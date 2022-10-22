Black candidates shouldn’t take Black vote for granted

As a traditional Black democrat, I refuse to vote for either Abrams or Warnock simply because they are Black. How ridiculous is that!

First, it is ridiculous because of the hypocrisy forcing me to vote for any candidate simply because of the color of their skin. But in reality, the Black community is being told behind closed doors by Black preachers and Black leaders to vote for these candidates simply because they are Black and regardless of their politics.

Don’t we Black democrats care when unborn babies are murdered, or when racism is taught in our schools, or when crime and lawlessness are upheld, or when dishonor of American values is taught in Black homes? How ridiculous is that!

It is ridiculous to “vote Black” because racism is evil no matter who practices it. Since the 1960s Black movement in America, momentum has shifted from practicing love and appreciation for all Americans. Nowadays, too many Blacks apparently believe that only “Black Lives Matter.” How ridiculous is that!

MATTHEW HUTCHERSON, RIVERDALE

Republicans want school board members who control curriculum

Republicans have never had much use for public education because it produces informed citizens who are capable of critical thinking.

At least that’s what it’s supposed to do. Now Republicans are channeling large sums of money to their candidates in school board elections in a concerted effort to control the curriculum. Campaigns are based on the lie that students are being “groomed” by teachers to accept the beliefs of what they call the Radical Left, which always includes critical race theory and communism.

The reality is a flawed, confused education system where overworked and underpaid teachers struggle to maintain discipline while teaching the bare basics of reading, writing, mathematics, science and social science.

Our public education system is badly in need of meaningful reform, but Republican control would mean the dominance of white Christian values and culture along with an acceptance of a religious authority over logic, reason and facts.

Such a system would only move us further down the road to a theocratic authoritarian government.

LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS

Thanks for the informative, needed voter’s guide

I want to thank The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the current excellent voter’s guide that you are running.

The guide is organized superbly. The reader may choose any particular office to research. Pictures of the candidates are shown; and there is an excellent list of perceptive questions asked of each candidate.

If the reader takes the time to read the questions and answers by each candidate, they will have a much more in-depth understanding of where the candidates stand on the critical issues facing voters.

Having read each candidate’s responses to the questions posed to them, I now have a clearer understanding before I cast my vote.

I urge everyone to go out there and vote (vote early or on Nov. 8). Voting is our right and duty!

SALPI ADROUNY, JOHNS CREEK