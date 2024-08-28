Now, from the same location, anyone can see the air is not clean on many days. It is often “moderate” or sometimes worse (airnow.gov). I discussed this with two atmospheric Ph.D.s. I understand the 2.5-micron particles clouding the air are from burning gasoline, diesel, oil and wood, and can stay in your lungs permanently and affect your heart. Consider this when burning firewood.

I have seen air pollution in Seoul, Delhi and Beijing, primarily caused by driving. Let’s find a way to make mass transit work and use it to keep metro Atlanta healthy.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Give More MARTA a third party audit

The city of Atlanta has completed an audit of the More MARTA program, and the audit showed $70 million spent not in compliance with the pre-agreed terms. MARTA contested the audit results and wants another audit to be conducted by a firm hired by MARTA.

So what happens when MARTA comes up with a different conclusion? Shouldn’t an entity not associated with either agency conduct the audit? Or will the disagreement continue until a third “tiebreaking” audit is done by a third party?

A group like the Atlanta Regional Commission, the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Central Atlanta Progress or even a state agency could be an unbiased mediator of this disagreement. A third audit, if needed, would be a tiebreaker, and the three findings could be averaged if the outcome is still debated.

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN