Defense legislation would help Georgia military families

I feel obligated to inform all my friends and neighbors in Ellijay, and those parts of North Georgia served by Congressman Andrew Clyde of the 9th District who are active military or have family members that are active military. Congressman Clyde voted against H.R.7776, known as the National Defense Authorization Act.

Thankfully, all but four members of our state’s U.S. House delegation supported the bill. Republicans Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrat Nikema Williams in voting “no.”

This legislation provides much-needed pay raises for service members and funds for infrastructure improvements for military bases in Georgia.

Congressman Clyde should explain how withholding military pay raises and infrastructure upgrades support the MAGA doctrine he, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jody Hice and Donald Trump so proudly preach.

KEITH WHITTON, ELLIJAY