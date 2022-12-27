Party leaders reluctant to defend Trump on Jan. 6 insurrection
As the dust settles from the report of the Congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, I am having trouble finding any Republican Party leaders defending former President Trump. Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, who had first voted against the investigation, is silent. Georgia U.S. Congressman Andrew Clyde is also quiet. His first description of the attackers of the Capitol as ‘normal tourist visits’ still rings hollow.
The committee members should be congratulated for their thorough investigation of the insurrection. I watched several hours of the televised hearings, which I found to be a searing indictment of President Trump and his cohorts.
I am old enough to have watched the Watergate hearings, which resulted in the removal of Richard Nixon from office and public life. It is unfortunate Trump will not take the results of the Jan. 6 committee and also leave the political scene.
HOWARD A. STACY, GAINESVILLE
Defense legislation would help Georgia military families
I feel obligated to inform all my friends and neighbors in Ellijay, and those parts of North Georgia served by Congressman Andrew Clyde of the 9th District who are active military or have family members that are active military. Congressman Clyde voted against H.R.7776, known as the National Defense Authorization Act.
Thankfully, all but four members of our state’s U.S. House delegation supported the bill. Republicans Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrat Nikema Williams in voting “no.”
This legislation provides much-needed pay raises for service members and funds for infrastructure improvements for military bases in Georgia.
Congressman Clyde should explain how withholding military pay raises and infrastructure upgrades support the MAGA doctrine he, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jody Hice and Donald Trump so proudly preach.
KEITH WHITTON, ELLIJAY