Or perhaps after the next 10, 20, 30 or more school shootings. Will that be the time? I’m sure Georgia parents directly affected by this latest school shooting and those who are now afraid every day as their children leave home for school want to see gun safety improvements now.

Gov. Kemp, you’ve been very good about bringing business and technology and related jobs to our state, and I applaud you. Now, please put your political aspirations aside for the safety of all our children.

SUSAN COBB, ATLANTA

Don’t expect GOP to do anything about gun violence

After two attempted assassinations, it seems reasonable that former President Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans would support minimal gun control laws. They should try something besides “thoughts and prayers,” which soon evaporate, and making ownership of guns easier and with fewer regulations.

If the shooting deaths of children, the assassinations of Republican former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield and William McKinley, and the attempted assassinations of Republican former Presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan never resulted in Republican-supported gun control reform, then don’t expect today’s MAGA Republicans to do anything but accept gun violence as “a fact of life.”

BOB BARTH, ATLANTA

Trump opens mouth, chaos ensues

The bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio, in the wake of the absurd claims of pet-eating immigrants are a perfect encapsulation of the dark four years after the 2016 election: former President Donald Trump opens mouth, chaos ensues, people get hurt, hate and division abound.

It’s a stark reminder, and it’s why “We’re not going back” has resonated so viscerally with so many Americans who long for a return to civility and sanity in our country and in its political discourse.

DAVID SCHWARTZ, ATLANTA