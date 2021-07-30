Readers Write

The headline in your recent article says it all: “New Clayton State President Says He Can Relate to Students Issues,” News, July 15.

I’m familiar with the typical Clayton State students’ struggles to earn a college education, while helping to support themselves, and in many cases, their families, too. I was a marketing professor in the inaugural faculty, offering a two-year employment-ready curriculum in the early 80′s. The other degree programs were preparing students for transferring to four-year colleges/universities. Since many CJC students weren’t financially capable or logistically prepared to make such an investment, our program fulfilled their immediate expectations of a college degree. The response was overwhelming from the moment it was advertised.