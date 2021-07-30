Readers Write

Good luck to Clayton State’s new president
The headline in your recent article says it all: “New Clayton State President Says He Can Relate to Students Issues,” News, July 15.
I’m familiar with the typical Clayton State students’ struggles to earn a college education, while helping to support themselves, and in many cases, their families, too. I was a marketing professor in the inaugural faculty, offering a two-year employment-ready curriculum in the early 80′s. The other degree programs were preparing students for transferring to four-year colleges/universities. Since many CJC students weren’t financially capable or logistically prepared to make such an investment, our program fulfilled their immediate expectations of a college degree. The response was overwhelming from the moment it was advertised.
The faculty was terminally degreed and, in many cases, had taught night school students with prolonged enrollments and intense motivation to complete their advanced degree ambitions. Good luck to President T. Ramon Stuart - indeed a role model for these well-deserving students.
JACQUELINE NICHOLSON, MARIETTA
Legislators should know that violence is health issue
In 1993, Deborah Prothow-Stith M.D. wrote “Deadly Consequences How Violence is Destroying Our Teenage Population and a Plan to Begin Solving the Problem.”
She argued that we should treat violence as a public health issue. I was delighted to read “Violence is a treatable public health ill,” Editorial, July 25, in which the authors make the same argument. It is my ardent hope that our governor and other Georgia legislators are persuaded by the violence as a public health ill/issue, before they are too deeply invested in the notion that the solution to gun violence is more police and policing.
BEATRICE PERRY SOUBLET, EAST POINT