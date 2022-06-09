Don’t let life’s problems weigh you down

Recent events may cause some Americans to ask, “What do we have that’s working?”

Some may have decided not to be happy until COVID-19 is “gone,” until “their candidate” is elected, or until “their law” is passed.

Since its beginning, America has had crime, wars, disease and disagreement. Meanwhile, people live their lives, kids graduate, get jobs, fall in love, get married and have kids themselves.

I never saw my grandfather because, as a coal miner, he died of black lung disease. But his descendants have lived wonderful lives and that will continue. Look at all the babies born in Ukraine right now!

While the nature of our problems may change, and we don’t put our heads in the sand with blind optimism, there is a lot of living to do.

I suggest we Americans look at what is working — a lot of good things to be happy about!

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW