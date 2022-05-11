JOSEPH R. HUDSON, Riverdale

Trump’s sour grapes is bad reason to vote for Perdue

I voted for Trump in the last two elections. However, by no stretch of the imagination would I call myself a “Trumper,” but given the alternatives, I felt he was the best choice.

Due to Trump’s never-ending complaining that the election was stolen from him, his commercials urge Georgia voters to back David Perdue because of his intense hatred of Gov. Brian Kemp, feeling he didn’t do enough to help him win the Georgia election. Trump lives in Florida; I live in Georgia. I’m the one who has to live with election results. I strongly feel that Kemp has done a great job as governor. So why would I even consider voting for Perdue, who could not even beat Raphael Warnock?

If you don’t feel Kemp has done a good job, vote for Perdue. But those who plan to vote for Perdue just because of Trump’s sour grapes, you’re making a huge mistake. With his successful track record, Kemp is going to be the only one able to beat Stacey Abrams in November.

GENE MURPHY, SANDY SPRINGS