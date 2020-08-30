Readers Write

DR. STEVEN L. SHORE, BROOKHAVEN

U.S. needs a team player who can help us find consensus

Thinking about Trump’s personality and the devastating number of White House posts that are currently labeled “acting secretary” of this or that, it occurred to me that Trump has never learned to be a team player. Anyone who has ever played team sports, participated in a community orchestra or band, or contributed to a book club discussion, knows how important it is to collaborate, listen to others, and adjust his or her actions to improve the performance of the whole unit. Sadly, Trump has never learned this hugely important aspect of leadership. It has been said many times that he is a narcissist who thinks he alone can fix the nation’s problems. This is the mantra of strong men around the globe. And note how societies such as Brazil, Belarus and Venezuela have deteriorated. Our nation needs a leader who knows the meaning of consensus. Reaching it takes true listening, which is hard work.

SALPI ADROUNY, JOHNS CREEK

Luckovich’s anti-cop cartoon naive in a dangerous society

Regarding Mike Luckovich’s cartoon with the school kid under the desk and the line, “This feels like preparing for a cop to show up,” I realize that all political cartoonists are thick-headed racists.

So Mike, what are you going to do when the neighbor is beating up his (or your) wife, or someone is breaking into your house, or you’re in a bad traffic accident, or someone walks into your business and starts shooting it up?

Hope the local police don’t read the AJC? Oh, but that’s different because now it’s their job to show up and help you, right? But only nonviolent police (because violence is wrong) armed only with popular slogans and nerf guns, right?

And guess what: You happen to be Black also, or even Whatever. What are you going to do, when your nerf gun isn’t enough?

ED MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY