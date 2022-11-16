The letter writer who wrote that we are a merit-based country does not include who it’s merit-based for. If one were to compare our lives to a 400-meter-long race, those of us white males born into wealthy families would have already made it to the finish line. If you’re a Black male or a white woman born into wealth, you would be starting 200 meters ahead of the starting line. White middle-class males would be 100 meters ahead of the starting line, and white middle-class females would start at the starting line. Everyone else would begin from 50 to 400 meters behind the starting line.

It is a rare person who can overcome those distances to catch up with the wealthy white males. To say that this country is merit-based ignores the starting line. Affirmative action is important to help right the wrongs perpetrated against minorities and the unfortunate.