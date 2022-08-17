Let’s celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act, the most important federal environmental action since the 1970 Clean Air Act signed by Richard Nixon!

It could help the United States cut greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 2005 levels by 2030 by increasing the production rate of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles. It provides funding to help mitigate climate injustice that has been perpetuated on the poor, who are more likely to live near toxic waste-producing power plants and in areas most impacted by the effects of climate change. It cannot stop all devastating floods experienced by Kentucky or the fires racing across California. Still, it can slow the increase in the number of such climate change-caused disasters.