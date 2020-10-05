Readers Write

Regarding, “Eviction moratorium no help to residents, owners” (Insights, Sept. 22), the cost of housing in our six North Fulton cities is significantly more expensive than in Atlanta. Many workers who provide these amenities and services live in North Fulton apartments. We need affordable options, because we need the teachers, firefighters, police officers and service workers who call the area home. We also need entrepreneurs and corporations that rent homes and apartments to make a fair profit; more ways for essential workers to live close to their jobs to reduce road congestion; and housing that doesn’t take such a huge bite out of people’s incomes. Pricing essential workers out of our communities will negatively impact all of us. With increased support from individuals, businesses and Fulton County, the many nonprofit agencies in our area will continue to do all they can to help keep people in their homes. However, given the current and expected economic environment, it will be hard to do so without larger-scale federal relief.

JACK MURPHY, ALPHARETTA