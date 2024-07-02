MARTA support hurt by Five Points decision

The old saying “absolute power corrupts absolutely” describes what is happening now with MARTA’s leadership. They seem to think that they, and they alone, know what is best for MARTA and its riders. To close the Five Points station is completely tone-deaf and will come back to bite MARTA.

There have been many allegations of mismanagement by MARTA of its More MARTA program, but this takes the cake. Voters approved a sales tax for this project, but you can rest assured that public support for MARTA will cease if they continue to ignore the concerns of its riders, business leaders and elected officials -- all who have called for the station to remain open during construction.