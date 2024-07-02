MARTA support hurt by Five Points decision
The old saying “absolute power corrupts absolutely” describes what is happening now with MARTA’s leadership. They seem to think that they, and they alone, know what is best for MARTA and its riders. To close the Five Points station is completely tone-deaf and will come back to bite MARTA.
There have been many allegations of mismanagement by MARTA of its More MARTA program, but this takes the cake. Voters approved a sales tax for this project, but you can rest assured that public support for MARTA will cease if they continue to ignore the concerns of its riders, business leaders and elected officials -- all who have called for the station to remain open during construction.
We are witnessing the demise of public and private support for MARTA, and its leadership is solely to blame.
T. DENNIS BICKHAM III, ATLANTA
Cellphone bans good for students’ mental health
I am writing in response to Jillian Price’s “Marietta middle schools to ban cellphone use,” AJC ,June 20.
As a graduate student receiving my master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia and having experience working with youth, I am concerned about the mental health of students.
During my time working at a youth residential facility addressing alcohol and drug addiction and mental health, I attended many trainings regarding the importance of mental health of the younger generation. One of the significant factors presented in these trainings was social media. Social media plays a major role in the rise of youth struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health illnesses. Removing cellphones from the classrooms at school may decrease the amount of time that students spend on their phones and on social media. Doing so will create a better learning environment with fewer distractions and encourage healthy habits away from cellphones and social media. This will allow for students’ mental health to be a top priority.
MYA LINGLE, TOCCOA