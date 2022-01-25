Fani Willis is requesting a special grand jury because she cannot get reasonable people to testify in a witch hunt against former President Trump. A grand jury could subpoena testimony under the threat of perjury, dragging out an already useless waste of time and money. Her purpose is as transparent as she is obtuse. She wants the political spotlight and wants to besmirch Trump’s possible run in 2024.

With an admitted 11,000 open criminal cases in Fulton County, including at least 100 capital felonies, her critics are correct to point out her misplaced priorities. We all know government agencies have a difficult time walking and chewing gum at the same time, so I urge the panel of judges to refuse her request and tell her to mind the business she was elected to supervise. I do not know if she is purposely trying to emulate Los Angeles, New York or Philadelphia, but Atlanta does not need to go down that path of prosecutorial malfeasance.