Readers Write

Authoritarian impulses in our society are disturbing. I have been watching with dismay the reaction to our recent presidential election. There are those too willing to believe our elections are corrupt, despite no credible evidence being found. I understand how hard it is when your side loses. I have been on the losing side of elections many times in my life. A loss simply means a majority of your fellow citizens don’t agree with you. Rather than claiming corruption or cheating, it is better to take a step back and try to understand why people disagree with you. The supporters of our current president appear to have an almost cultish allegiance to him. They fail to accept there are more of us who are appalled by his behavior, disagree with his policies, and are anxious to see a more solid, thoughtful, truthful and empathetic leader take his place.

ROBIN ZUNIGA-ORTEGA, DOUGLASVILLE