Voters should have been notified of redistricting changes
My absentee ballot arrived last week, and in looking it over, I thought it was incorrect because the 6th district congressional race was not on my ballot.
When I couldn’t find out anything online or through phone calls, I went to an early voter site. It took quite some time to finally be told that I had been redistricted. Even the My Voter page didn’t let me know I had been redistricted. Cobb County said it was up to the Secretary of State to notify voters of district changes, and the Secretary of State’s office said it was up to Cobb County to notify voters.
The state of Georgia’s lack of notification of voter changes will restrict and impact both parties. Many people may not be aware of these changes in their precinct or voting location.
The new maps were approved last December, and there has been plenty of time to give notification of important changes.
NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA
Abortion debate hinges on question of human conception
At the very heart of the centuries-old abortion debate is a central question: Does the conception of human sperm and egg immediately produce a human being - a person - with all the same basic constitutional rights afforded any other child who experiences the light of birth?
The answer to that one question doesn’t neatly resolve the many nuances in the discussion, but it sets the table for the boundaries of engagement.
If the product of conception is not a human being but merely an extension of or a growth within a woman’s body, few would see any moral imperative worthy of discussion, much less debate. She simply has it removed without controversy.
But if, instead, the product of conception is a human person - albeit in a very yet-underdeveloped form - the consideration of ending this life becomes compelling, just as the same weight of scrutiny would be pressed concerning a post-birth child. Under what circumstances (if any) should it be legitimate to end the life of a pre-birth person either medically or surgically?
ALAN FOSTER, ACWORTH