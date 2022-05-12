NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA

Abortion debate hinges on question of human conception

At the very heart of the centuries-old abortion debate is a central question: Does the conception of human sperm and egg immediately produce a human being - a person - with all the same basic constitutional rights afforded any other child who experiences the light of birth?

The answer to that one question doesn’t neatly resolve the many nuances in the discussion, but it sets the table for the boundaries of engagement.

If the product of conception is not a human being but merely an extension of or a growth within a woman’s body, few would see any moral imperative worthy of discussion, much less debate. She simply has it removed without controversy.

But if, instead, the product of conception is a human person - albeit in a very yet-underdeveloped form - the consideration of ending this life becomes compelling, just as the same weight of scrutiny would be pressed concerning a post-birth child. Under what circumstances (if any) should it be legitimate to end the life of a pre-birth person either medically or surgically?

ALAN FOSTER, ACWORTH