You can only get into many government buildings by entering through one door, going through metal detectors and with armed deputies protecting the place.

Why is our plan to protect our bureaucrats working? And why doesn’t it work in schools?

The answer is that it does work. We just don’t protect our children as well as our government workers. It would work if all schools had one entrance with metal detectors and armed security.

Stagger the school hours but protect our children. It will work because it does work.

BRANDT ROSS, SANDY SPRINGS

Gun safety advocates fight uphill battle in Georgia

Another school shooting. More calls for legislation to stop the carnage with background checks, increased age to buy an AK-47, etc. Arguments that you can’t take my guns.

Well, reaching a stalemate on discussions is one thing. But, what legislation have we seen in Georgia in response to mass shootings? The “Guns Everywhere” bill that passed with the GOP vote only. Then the “Concealed Carry” laws were gutted this year with the elimination of the requirement to have a government-issued permit to carry.

What’s next? A major victory for gun safety advocates on the Left would be to return to the laws in place some 10 years ago. When you’re in a hole, stop digging.

JOHN SOUTHALL, ROSWELL

Carbon footprint not responsible for all global warming

The earth’s temperature has cycled from hot to cold to hot for millions of years. The last ice age ended around 11,000 years ago, and temperatures have risen ever since ( without man’s contribution).

So if we eliminated man’s carbon footprint entirely, the earth would continue to warm.

These are all facts!

The question is how much additional warming is due to man. We don’t know. Different models give hugely different results.

But lately, the climate change fanatics are referring to warming as all caused by man. Not true.

The climate change movement is now an industry supporting a number of organizations and scientists. It is to their advantage to keep the potential threat alive.

What can we believe? Do we destroy our energy industry for these predictions? It just doesn’t make sense. Solar is an excellent source of energy. Rooftop panels on all homes should be a requirement. But other clean energy development should proceed while maintaining energy independence. Nuclear is the obvious long-term solution.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING