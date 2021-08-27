The abject, disgraceful failure of our evacuation from Afghanistan demands explanation. Despite the administration’s initial statements asserting that the calamitous collapse was not predictable, it is now clear that leadership was indeed warned about the probability of that very outcome. Yet, President Biden either intentionally ignored or was unable to incorporate this information into his decision-making. The consequences of this failure are so severe that the American people deserve to know if the President is too impaired to use complex information when making decisions. He must undergo a professional, independent neuropsychological evaluation testing his memory, cognitive flexibility and higher mental functions, with the full public release of the results. The stakes are simply too high for us to lack confidence in these essential capacities of a president.

BOADIE DUNLOP, ATLANTA