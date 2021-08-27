President’s mental ability questioned with Afghanistan
The abject, disgraceful failure of our evacuation from Afghanistan demands explanation. Despite the administration’s initial statements asserting that the calamitous collapse was not predictable, it is now clear that leadership was indeed warned about the probability of that very outcome. Yet, President Biden either intentionally ignored or was unable to incorporate this information into his decision-making. The consequences of this failure are so severe that the American people deserve to know if the President is too impaired to use complex information when making decisions. He must undergo a professional, independent neuropsychological evaluation testing his memory, cognitive flexibility and higher mental functions, with the full public release of the results. The stakes are simply too high for us to lack confidence in these essential capacities of a president.
BOADIE DUNLOP, ATLANTA
Rep. Greene wrong to call for president’s impeachment over Afghanistan
After calling for President Biden’s impeachment, we should all be thankful that Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn’t in Congress in 1861. She no doubt would have sought to remove Abraham Lincoln after the disaster of Bull Run. The tenure of our presidents would be pretty darn short if we held them to the congresswoman’s standard of never making the wrong decision when relying on faulty intelligence.
History is not Greene’s strong suit, but let’s help her out just a little: Roosevelt (Pearl Harbor), Truman (Communist invasion of South Korea), Kennedy (Bay of Pigs), Johnson (Tet Offensive), Carter (Operation Eagle Claw), Reagan (Marine Corps barracks), and of course we can’t forget George W. Bush (9/11). It’s time Greene hit the books and learned what presidents do — make policy, administer the government, and oversee the armed forces. They are not responsible for operational logistics or military tactics at the battlefront.
STEVEN KRUG, ALPHARETTA