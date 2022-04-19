BRAD FERGUSON, SANDY SPRINGS

Take time to unplug and enjoy beautiful spring outdoors

Our nation is in a sour mood. People are tired of the virus that has upended their lives and caused so much grief.

They want to return to normalcy but find that this will take time.

The world virtually shut down, and it could not rev back up without some painful side effects. TV and media outlets spew forth a never-ending tirade of vitriol, beating down our spirits.

Now is the time to turn off the TV or computer, go outside, and take in the beauty of our springtime world. The blooming azaleas and dogwoods are a feast for the eyes. The bright new green appearing on the trees reminds us of new beginnings.

Whatever our faith traditions, the words of the apostle Paul offer sound advice, “whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY