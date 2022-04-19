BreakingNews
With lingering election distrust, will Georgians be satisfied with results?

We have mid-term elections coming up in November. Before that are some preliminary bouts for certain offices. I intend to vote but also realize we still have a problem.

Donald Trump has sowed major seeds of distrust in our elections. He has claimed he was cheated from winning the last presidential election. There are only two possible answers to that – yes or no, and the jury is still out for some people.

Given this distrust, how can anybody from Georgia be comfortable with any result? Even with a Republican-backed administration stating the elections are secure, certain Republicans are leery of that response. Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger are reportedly traitors to their cause.

My question to the public is, will the upcoming elections be contested? Do we continue to yell that the fix is in? With Kemp going up against David Perdue, it will be an interesting scenario.

BRAD FERGUSON, SANDY SPRINGS

Take time to unplug and enjoy beautiful spring outdoors

Our nation is in a sour mood. People are tired of the virus that has upended their lives and caused so much grief.

They want to return to normalcy but find that this will take time.

The world virtually shut down, and it could not rev back up without some painful side effects. TV and media outlets spew forth a never-ending tirade of vitriol, beating down our spirits.

Now is the time to turn off the TV or computer, go outside, and take in the beauty of our springtime world. The blooming azaleas and dogwoods are a feast for the eyes. The bright new green appearing on the trees reminds us of new beginnings.

Whatever our faith traditions, the words of the apostle Paul offer sound advice, “whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY

