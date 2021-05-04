Readers Write

Make neighborhoods safer by investing in them

Instead of focusing on how to make our neighborhoods safer, why not focus on making them more humane (”How to make our neighborhoods safer,” Opinion, April 25)? The poor, people of color, the vulnerable – not the affluent – suffer the most from violent crime.

Crime is predominantly happening in neighborhoods where policing is an issue and poverty and injustice are rampant. We would do better to invest in these neighborhoods with the Four Rs: Resources, Representation, Respect, and Rights upheld.

As Michael W. Waters says succinctly, “The root of America’s crime problem is poverty.” In 1968, the Kerner Commission implicated white society and white institutions for creating segregation and poverty which gives rise to crime.

We European-Americans have long avoided taking responsibility for our actions around racism and poverty creation, wanting instead to blame and police Black people for crime. White America needs to take responsibility, be held accountable, and fix the core of the problem: our own crimes.

M. CATHY HARMON-CHRISTIAN, STONE MOUNTAIN