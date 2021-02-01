Readers Write

Buchanan’s column not what we need right now

Pat Buchanan’s recent column (”Biden’s confusing, conflicted us vs. them view of America,” Jan. 24, Opinion) sounded like a teenager’s school assignment. That he wrote out Biden’s inaugural speech and then proceeded to criticize it line by line and look for ways to make it controversial is exactly what this country does not need right now! I have many more friends that voted for Trump than Biden and yet most of them are breathing a sigh of relief and taking a deep breath with the sense of peace that has arrived without Trump’s daily tweets. COVID is still killing people all over the world every day and it feels good to have a President who acknowledges and believes in science. We don’t need the Pat Buchanans of the world nit-picking in such a petty fashion when the challenges all around us call for us to work together. And that was the point of President Biden’s inaugural speech!