Atlanta police need political support to fight crime
Mayor Andre Dickens will have a hard time doing anything about crime in Atlanta. The crime situation has been building for years, and it will take time to correct. A well-trained police force, without the interference of every politician in the city, is needed.
Police were judged guilty by politicians during the situation at Wendy’s. As a result, a person lost their life, armed gangs seized an intersection for weeks and burned a business.
The police need to know that their backs are covered before any wrongdoing is investigated. As it stands now, politicians have a hand on their backs, ready to shove them under the bus at the first sign of any dispute. The chief quit because she saw how the winds were blowing and the district attorney lost his reelection bid. If I were an Atlanta police officer, I would not go into harm’s way just to make the mayor look good.
JOE T. ROBERSON, ATLANTA
Biden’s low poll numbers are justified
Polls show President Biden is underwater on the economy, COVID, crime, immigration and foreign affairs. He tried to take credit for a great January jobs report, insinuating he created NEW jobs. In reality, people just started going back to work as COVID winds down. He claimed inflation would get better over time while gas prices and food items keep going up. Biden blamed the guns on crime, not the criminals using the guns. On COVID, he blamed President Trump for closing the country when his administration had been in office for over a year, setting out pandemic mandates. On immigration, he simply ignores the problem altogether while thousands come over our southern border illegally. After the Afghanistan debacle, American citizens are concerned that Biden simply is not up to the task mentally of dealing with Putin over the current threat that Russia will invade Ukraine. Regretfully for Biden, his staff sent him out to discuss his policies, highlighting the failures that got him the low poll numbers.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL