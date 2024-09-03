Breaking: Trump ordered to stop playing Isaac Hayes music at rallies
Readers write

Efforts must continue to end male violence against women

Kudos to Jane Branscombe for her excellent summary of the history of Men Stopping Violence’s work to end male violence toward women and to ‘dismantle the patriarchy.’ (“The sad demise of Men Stopping Violence,” AJC Aug. 28). This is indeed a multigenerational project, one in which each individual act of resistance is meaningful and has real-life consequences.

The problems have not gone away; now there are more and more brave women and men working to solve them, creating opportunities for self-expression, self-determination, diversity and authenticity.

GUS KAUFMAN, PH.D., LICENSED PSYCHOLOGIST

OAKHURST PSYCHOTHERAPY

Trump should have known not to campaign at Arlington

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign.” That’s all anyone needs to know about the reported incident at Arlington National Cemetery between cemetery staff and members of the Trump political team. The Trump campaign staff were breaking federal law if the incident happened as reported.

This is also the policy at the Georgia National Cemetery, as anyone can attest who has actually been there and read the prominently displayed sign near the entrance. It’s interesting that Donald Trump never once, during his administration, went to Dover, Delaware, to witness the return of American war dead from overseas. Perhaps because he considers them to be “suckers and losers,” according to his former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly.

J.R. THOMSON, MARIETTA

Trump wants to take restraints off law enforcement

How ironic. A presidential candidate with multiple felony convictions says he’ll take the restraints off local law enforcers. Also, he’ll use the National Guard — largely untrained in law enforcement — as police officers. Does this sound like a defense of freedom and democracy or like something else?

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

