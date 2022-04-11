It’s a shame the Republicans do not want to be part of that.

MEREDITH SHAW, LT. COL. (RET.) FLORIDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD, ATLANTA

Unruly kids learn bad behavior at home, and through media

Re: “Parents’ behavior setting bad example” (Insights, April 7), one doesn’t need advanced degrees to understand why our children have emotional problems. I totally agree with the author when she says youngsters learn most of their bad behavior at home. Also, the media presents extreme examples of behavior that influence young minds that are easily impressed.

Even if a child is not affected by bad behavior at home, the handheld devices that have become an extension of human existence will provide enough destructive emotional imbalance for parents and children alike.

Teachers and school administrators are not equipped to deal with emotionally disturbed children. And those children have a negative effect on children who have received positive input at home.

Any advice that I might offer would be to delay bringing a child into this world until parents are ready to accept the responsibility of parenthood. And then surround that child with love and books.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS