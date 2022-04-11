Judge Jackson’s confirmation breathes life into American dream
I watched proudly as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the next associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Similar to when Thurgood Marshall was nominated, she was as or more qualified than many of the sitting justices themselves. By the time he was confirmed, Thurgood Marshall had argued and won more cases before the Supreme Court in the 20th century than any man in history -- Black, white, or polka-dotted.
The centuries of absolute affirmative action white males enjoyed in America are now less absolute.
Marshall and Jackson are evidence that people can be assessed by their qualifications. Our nation can reflect its people, and our peoples’ achievements can embody and continue to breathe life into the American dream.
It’s a shame the Republicans do not want to be part of that.
MEREDITH SHAW, LT. COL. (RET.) FLORIDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD, ATLANTA
Unruly kids learn bad behavior at home, and through media
Re: “Parents’ behavior setting bad example” (Insights, April 7), one doesn’t need advanced degrees to understand why our children have emotional problems. I totally agree with the author when she says youngsters learn most of their bad behavior at home. Also, the media presents extreme examples of behavior that influence young minds that are easily impressed.
Even if a child is not affected by bad behavior at home, the handheld devices that have become an extension of human existence will provide enough destructive emotional imbalance for parents and children alike.
Teachers and school administrators are not equipped to deal with emotionally disturbed children. And those children have a negative effect on children who have received positive input at home.
Any advice that I might offer would be to delay bringing a child into this world until parents are ready to accept the responsibility of parenthood. And then surround that child with love and books.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS