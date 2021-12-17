DeKalb gun safety proposal would hurt right to defend

The proposal in DeKalb County to require guns in the home to be highly restrained in some way (under lock and key) to prevent ready access must make criminals shout with glee. How foolish to have a gun and not be able to access it quickly when a home invasion begins, someone is breaking down your door, you awake at night to hear an intruder in your home, or see a rabid animal about to attack your children or pet. Are liberals so removed from common sense that they no longer are aware of the greatly increasing crimes occurring at citizens’ homes? We have the legal right to defend our homes, and this kind of foolish proposal would stop the ability of citizens to do that in a hurry.