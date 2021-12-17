Perdue sets stage for Stacey Abrams
I’m astounded that David Perdue allowed Donald Trump to convince him to challenge Brian Kemp in the Republican primary for governor. The outcome is predictable. Perdue and Kemp will slice and dice each other while spending untold money in negative ads. Then, the winner will stagger into the general election to face a rested Stacey Abrams, who will have an enormous campaign budget and the support of a united party. Donald Trump, the ultimate narcissist, was why the GOP lost the two Senate seats in Georgia. His divisive meddling in GOP races such as Georgia’s will nullify some of the gains Republicans anticipate in 2022.
GARY MAY, NEWNAN
DeKalb gun safety proposal would hurt right to defend
The proposal in DeKalb County to require guns in the home to be highly restrained in some way (under lock and key) to prevent ready access must make criminals shout with glee. How foolish to have a gun and not be able to access it quickly when a home invasion begins, someone is breaking down your door, you awake at night to hear an intruder in your home, or see a rabid animal about to attack your children or pet. Are liberals so removed from common sense that they no longer are aware of the greatly increasing crimes occurring at citizens’ homes? We have the legal right to defend our homes, and this kind of foolish proposal would stop the ability of citizens to do that in a hurry.
BOB THOMAS, CUMMING
Safe storage of guns a positive move
How hopeful. DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry’s introduction of a local ordinance requiring secure, safe storage of guns is a very positive move. I hope the city of Atlanta and other local jurisdictions in metro Atlanta will emulate -- and pass, and back up with effective enforcement measures.
ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA