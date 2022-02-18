JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

Democrats move away from COVID as midterms near

The COVID masks have been hiding more than our faces. They are hiding the motives of the Democrats. If the threat of COVID can continue until the upcoming midterm elections, there would be a reason for relaxing absentee voting practices. This could help the Democrats again as it did in the 2020 presidential election.

Historically, Democrats like absentee voting; Republicans vote in person. Biden and the Democrats are underwater in the polls on COVID. American families are rising in protest against masking their school children.

Others see masks as a muzzle to their civil liberties. The Biden Democrat dilemma does away with mask mandates to appease those against them in hopes of upping their poll numbers when it could end their hopes of using COVID to win in the midterm elections. I see discarded masks in streets, parking lots, and playgrounds. It might be too late for the Biden Democrats to save face.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL