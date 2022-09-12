ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
14 minutes ago

Taiwan, a beacon of democracy, deserves to participate in UN

The world is confronting numerous unprecedented crises: COVID-19, climate change, and the Russo-Ukrainian War. Now, China is jeopardizing the world’s well-being. As the UN meets again, we should remember that all people deserve to have their voices heard.

Taiwan is a beacon of democracy, working tirelessly with allies to combat these crises. Yet, the People’s Republic of China is conflating its “One China” principle with the UN agenda to deprive Taiwan of the right to participate. The UN’s purpose is to maintain international peace. However, Beijing is using its positions in the organization to suit its own political agenda.

When the UN discusses “joint solutions” to tackle “interconnected crises,” Taiwan could not agree more. We need all hands on deck, including the 23.5 million Taiwanese people. Let’s work together as one for the global good!

JAUSHIEH JOSEPH WU, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN)

Student loan forgiveness plan ignores voters who pay their debts

I have concerns about President Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan. I believe he is doing this for political reasons and votes in the next election, ignoring voters who have paid their dues and debts.

As a retired educator, I believe higher education is important, and I encourage all to find the best path to find their personal success. I received the National Student Defense Loan from the government in 1962, which required that I teach in a public school for a number of years to pay off part of the loan. My husband worked a full-time job and attended college at night.

We are now using our retirement savings with a 529 plan to assist our grandchildren as they enter college.

I believe most of the problem is the unreasonable rising costs of a college education and the college loan companies that con unsuspecting young people and their parents, who may have limited financial intelligence, to sign promissory notes at high rates they cannot afford.

LINDA WORLEY, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) leaves the field after losing against the New Orleans Saints 27-26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: No-fun Sunday! Falcons blow a lead! Braves, too!9h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp outlined a second-term education agenda outside Dove Creek Elementary School in Statham, Ga., in Oconee County on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Ty Tagami/ty.tagami@ajc.com)

Credit: Ty Tagami

Kemp campaigns on ‘learning loss’ grants, boosting teachers, counselors
4h ago
Chef Kevin Gillespie’s sheet tray nachos at Slabtown Public House. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Kevin Gillespie’s Beltline restaurant Slabtown Public House closing this month
3h ago
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
3h ago
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
3h ago
Phipps Plaza, courtesy Simon Property Group

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment
5h ago
The Latest
A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impacts this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff

Opinion: Hospital’s closing affects us all
4h ago
Opinion/Solutions: This city has shade down to a science
19h ago
Opinion/Solutions: How heat advisories are changing
19h ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top