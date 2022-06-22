ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
39 minutes ago

Uvalde’s mass shooting exposes the lies of gun rights advocates

The repeated talking points around gun control are lies. Obvious lies.

“We can harden schools with greater police presence.” On May 24, Robb Elementary was crowded with cops.

“The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” The good guys in Uvalde were initially ordered to stand down.

“This is a mental health problem.” Most people with mental illness are not violent. And is it mentally healthy to brandish military-style weapons in political ads?

“Schoolkids should be allowed to have cell phones in case they need to call 911.” The babies called.

Repeatedly.

I’m a retired fourth-grade teacher.

CATHY SMITH, CLARKSTON

Biden voters are the ones who look foolish now

“Don’t you feel kind of stupid right now?” Leonard Pitts asks Trump supporters, whom he also characterizes as incapable of reason, “Won’t get fooled again? You will if you support Trump” (Atlanta Forward/Insights, June 19).

But these rubes somehow managed to vote for a president who brought low inflation, real wage gains, a soaring stock market, energy independence, reduced illegal immigration and Middle East peace treaties.

But Pitts and his fellow Biden voters “reasoned” against all that and instead gave us President Biden, a disastrous Afghanistan exit, 40-year-high inflation, falling real wages, a plunging stock market, a dangerously open southern border, energy dependence and record-high gas prices. As we await a summer of likely brownouts and blackouts caused by an electric grid that wind and solar can’t adequately support, many will be wishing for a cool breeze and some shade.

Don’t you feel kind of stupid right now?

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street6h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
1h ago
Low turnout, high stakes: What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia runoffs
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
2h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
2h ago
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
10h ago
The Latest
Opinion: Doing the right, risky thing for democracy
3h ago
Opinion: Pence’s ‘unremarkable’ actions saved U.S.
18h ago
Opinion: DeKalb contracting deal rightly raises questions about appropriateness
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top