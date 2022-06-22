“Schoolkids should be allowed to have cell phones in case they need to call 911.” The babies called.

Repeatedly.

I’m a retired fourth-grade teacher.

CATHY SMITH, CLARKSTON

Biden voters are the ones who look foolish now

“Don’t you feel kind of stupid right now?” Leonard Pitts asks Trump supporters, whom he also characterizes as incapable of reason, “Won’t get fooled again? You will if you support Trump” (Atlanta Forward/Insights, June 19).

But these rubes somehow managed to vote for a president who brought low inflation, real wage gains, a soaring stock market, energy independence, reduced illegal immigration and Middle East peace treaties.

But Pitts and his fellow Biden voters “reasoned” against all that and instead gave us President Biden, a disastrous Afghanistan exit, 40-year-high inflation, falling real wages, a plunging stock market, a dangerously open southern border, energy dependence and record-high gas prices. As we await a summer of likely brownouts and blackouts caused by an electric grid that wind and solar can’t adequately support, many will be wishing for a cool breeze and some shade.

Don’t you feel kind of stupid right now?

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA