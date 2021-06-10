Readers Write

It’s been more than a year since the AJC stopped publishing national columnists on its weekday opinion pages. Fortunately, Paul Krugman’s column was one of the casualties. But with the guest appearance of his “Biden’s budget actually not so big,” June 6, his progressive, infantile pablum all comes rushing back as though his banishment was just yesterday, with the same failed economic philosophy, the same Trump derangement, and the same grossly faulty thinking.

Krugman finds Biden’s budget initiative and other policies “hugely refreshing after Former Guy’s achievement-free bombast.” President Trump’s remarkable, pre-Covid economy is one Krugman couldn’t engineer even in his dreams - much less with the harsh realities his nightmarish economic policies would produce. Please, AJC, have mercy on your readers. Send Krugman back to the New York Times and keep him north of the Mason-Dixon line.