When the law was written, the people working in the fields and being exploited were Black Americans. Now they are mostly from south of the border. They are still people, either way, and still deserving of consideration and respect. Further, there was almost certainly some sophist judge in 1935 with an equally specious reason for not implementing that law then.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN

More issues to worry about than abortion

It is understandable that women don’t want the government curtailing their reproductive freedom. Yet Roe v. Wade was a U.S. Supreme Court decision, which many other women decried. Difficult not to see the irony.

That abortion is the most abiding issue to women, including the vice president, who vows to change it, seems out of balance to me. She’s only a part of our government structure. Can she? How?

There are many other important issues facing a new president: China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, the economy, the southern border, wars and military strength. These affect us all.

I am not an advocate for any candidate. It is only my opinion that there are bigger concerns facing the country that should occupy our hearts and minds as we vote in November.

BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL