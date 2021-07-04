Readers Write

There is a timeline: 1776-2021. In between, we have the history of many wars, many deaths, many changes (civil rights), and many government representations. We are a country which has been a model for others. There is women’s suffrage, race biases, diseases, and other abuses. As a humble American, I believe it is time to look at history and to follow the dictates of the Declaration of Independence, for human rights, and better conditions for all. I believe we must aspire for peace worldwide, with our country as the voice.

LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK

Let’s not ban the lived reality of student of color

As I white male, a parent, and a Georgia educator for 12 years, I am angered and disgusted by the attacks on the teaching of systemic racism in our schools by school boards and state officials.

For the hundreds of thousands of students of color and their families in the state of Georgia, racism is not a “theory” that goes away when you stop talking about it. Schools need to honor student perspectives and provide opportunities for them to learn from and about each other.

When we ban the lived reality of our students of color, we all lose out.

DENNIS BAUER, DECATUR

Republicans need to act like Republicans

Democrats’ expansion of entitlements shows how effective the leftward movement (represented by Democrats) has been, and how ineffective the conservative movement (represented by Republicans) has been, since the turn of the century. Republicans’ successes have included some good judge appointments, a dumb war in Iraq (also supported by Democrats) and, under a president whose personality cost him re-election (i.e. Trump), a brief reduction in illegal immigration. A tax cut not coupled with a matching spending cut was not a success. Everything else - particularly the increases in entitlements (many of which are now called the politically preferred “refundable tax credits”), has gone leftward. Republicans became Democrats when they added Medicare Part D.

The slow transition to semi-socialism continues largely due to poor Republican leadership. It’s not American in any way. Republicans need to come up with a logical plan, explain it thoroughly, and take their chances.

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA

We should support carbon pricing act

“Drought in the West spark fireworks fears” and “Northwest heat breaks records,” News, June 28, along with a temperature of 116 degrees in Canada, are ongoing signs of climate change.

Heat waves, to which Georgia is no stranger, are silent killers. Heatwaves exacerbate existing conditions like respiratory or cardiac disease, and cause far more harm to human health than the damage wreaked by tropical storms. We must take action on the climate crisis immediately. One way to combat the crisis is to price carbon. The best way to do this is to pass a bill that reduces U.S. carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, provides affordable clean energy, puts money in people’s pockets, and saves 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years. This bill is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307).

DAVID GREENLAND, SANDY SPRINGS