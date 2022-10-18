TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Congress will be deciding factor in abortion rights

With the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the makeup of Congress will be a deciding factor in determining if abortion remains a legal choice in this country.

If Republicans gain control, freedom of choice will be in jeopardy. If a man and a woman have sexual relations, either consensual or not, and pregnancy occurs, even with the use of birth control that is still legal at this time, the woman will no longer have control of her own personal or health decisions.

No matter what age (10 to 50), physical or mental well-being, religion, marital status, family size (no number of children is too many), career status, rich or poor (although if rich she can go to a country where the procedure is allowed), the woman will be forced by the government to carry the pregnancy to full term.

This will result from policies of a party claiming it is for less government interference in our lives.

DONALD RUDZINSKI, FLOWERY BRANCH