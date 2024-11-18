With annual price increases now reduced, political leaders need to continue developing clean energy infrastructure to stop rising greenhouse gas emissions. A more affordable economy based on clean energy will create a more livable world than dirty fossil fuels.

Trump’s lack of national clean energy support requires states to pass protective acts. Ask Georgia leaders to require monopoly utilities like Georgia Power to open grids to less expensive renewable projects.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

After divisive election, listening is best path forward

Americans and the world watch for the impact of the election. Those concerned about divisiveness might remind themselves of the importance of listening to each other, especially those who disagree with us.

Sherrill Hayes, of Kennesaw State University and an expert in conflict management, recently presented at the North Cobb Rotary Club. Hayes discussed the neurological changes in the brain when someone is mad enough to fight. The negotiating part of the brain shuts off. I thought of Israel and Gaza. There must be a de-escalation before any compromise. He discussed several examples of compromise. Compromise involves listening to the other side. Eventually, this might involve giving the “other side” some of what it wants.

Business leaders, political leaders, families and spouses might remind themselves of the importance of listening, especially to those who disagree with us. Most normal adults grew up not getting everything they want. It seems listening is a path forward toward understanding, compromise and peace.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW