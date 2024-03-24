I will soon be 69 years old, and I was taught the science of our sexual organs in the fifth grade. Even then, some girls had started menses, their “period.” Do you want to move society backward? Can’t you direct your power toward something more constructive and supportive rather than endangering vulnerable young girls?

BEA FILES MCCONNELL, M.D., ATLANTA

School voucher bill smells like pork barrel politics

Now wait: The state legislature won’t provide sufficient funding to upgrade public schools, but it will allow families thousands of dollars each for their kids to attend private schools. Is this pork barrel for parochial schools? Does anyone smell a case for discrimination here?

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

No good reason not to expand Medicaid for Georgians

It’s hard to believe that Georgia has spent 90% of the Medicaid budget (at least $26 million) and only 3,500 people have signed up out of at least 359,000 who need it. (“Work requirements for Medicaid coverage costing state millions,” AJC, March 21).

And they do indeed need it. Many lives could be saved, including children. This while infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate are among the highest in the U.S., and some hospitals are closing for lack of patients. And most of the money for increased Medicaid expansion is paid by the federal government.

These are facts that the state of Georgia knew or should have known when the Georgia “pathways program” was created and 80% of the cost was to be spent by the administration.

Surely, they will expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of eligible people at only a small fraction of the administrative cost. And do it now. We should expect nothing less.

WILLIAM R. ELSEA, M.D., M.P.H., FORMER FULTON COUNTY HEALTH COMMISSIONER

Efficient electrification should be for everyone

The “Study: Black Georgians’ energy burden unequal” (AJC, March 18) suggests black households and other minority communities are not only exposed more to polluted air and water but also to poor weatherization and high energy costs. Sadly, “racial causality underpin(s) the differences in energy burden.”

The good news is that “Atlanta (is) getting millions to boost the city’s sustainability efforts” (AJC, March 19). Bloomberg Philanthropies will include money for canvassing door-to-door to help educate low-income Atlanta communities.

Sadly, Georgia Power bumps rates to tackle climate change by slowly building expensive nuclear reactors and adding new fossil fuel sources to meet growing industrial/data center load demands, increasing customer costs and causing more global warming. Wrong direction!

What can we do to help?

Ask our community organizations/churches to support efficient electrification outreach.

Urge the Public Service Commissioners (PSCs) to recommend smart ways to allow grid access for renewable/battery systems and encourage time-of-use rate plans.

Direct the PSCs to vote against Georgia Power’s plan to add new fossil fuel plants.

Lastly, vote for compassionate leaders!

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA