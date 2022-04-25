DAVID GREENLAND, SANDY SPRINGS

Politicians, parents rail against school issues that do no harm

As of last week, over 1,000 children less than 18 years old have died from COVID. In the same period, the number of children who died from hearing the word “gay” was zero; the number of children who died from reading certain books was zero and the number of children who died from learning that their grandpa may have burned crosses on the top of Stone Mountain was, well, yes, zero.

Guess which scenarios are deemed so dangerous we must guard our children against them by passing laws restricting our teachers even more. It’s not the scenario that can inflict actual harm, a threat consistent with our concerns about measles, mumps and other childhood diseases. Instead, we saw parents screaming at school boards and teachers about wearing a simple mask. And now politicians spread fear about words, stories and history while teachers wonder a little more about why they teach.

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA